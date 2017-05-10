Iran, foreign investor close to $2B deal on 3 oil fields

2017-05-10 13:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 9

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s government-owned IDRO (Industrial Development and Renovation Organization) has made preliminary agreements with a foreign investor to fund the development of three oil fields, IDRO chief Mansour Moazzami told Trend May 9.

On May 8, IDRO signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to carry out studies for development of three oil fields.

"We will soon introduce the foreign investor to the NIOC," Moazzami said, but did not mention the name of the investor.

Under the recent MoU, IDRO will undertake studies on Susangerd, Cheshmeh-Khosh and West Paydar oil fields for development and increasing oil recovery rate.

Moazzami said the three fields are set to reach a joint output of 150,000 barrels per day after development. He added that close to $2 billion is needed for the projects to be carried out.