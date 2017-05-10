Azerbaijanis mark 94th birthday anniversary of National Leader (PHOTO)

2017-05-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

May 10 marks the 94th birthday anniversary of the architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, outstanding statesman, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

On the birthday anniversary of the national leader, the country's public representatives, people coming to Baku from various parts of Azerbaijan and the guests put wreaths and flowers at Heydar Aliyev's grave in the Alley of Honor and pay tribute to the cherished memory of the great leader.