Khamenei: enemy plots to undermine security in Iran by weakening economy

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the enemy plots against the country’s economy and livelihoods of the nation.



According to the supreme leader the enemy’s plot is about causing unemployment in the country through weakening Iran’s economy so that the nation would become disappointed about the system due to economic difficulties, the leader’s official website said.



Khamenei made the remarks at the graduation ceremony of the cadets at Imam Hussein University affiliated with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran on May 10.



Ayatollah Khamenei added that the enemy plans to stir up unrest and disrupt the security in the Islamic Republic.



The leader also called on the military and security officials to prepare to tackle measures taken by the enemy aimed at undermining security in Iran.



He further touched upon the upcoming presidential elections in Iran to be held May 19 and said the issue of providing security during the election is of high importance.



Iran goes to the polls on May 19 to elect its president, in which moderate Hassan Rouhani backed by reformists seeks re-election against conservative rivals.

