Qatar Airways offers discounts for early bookers

2017-05-10 15:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Qatar Airways announces regional promotion for Azerbaijani travelers. Airline offers fantastic discounts across global network including Africa, Asia and Australia.

Qatar Airways is rewarding passengers booking early with a range of exceptional special fares and offers with their latest regional campaign offering Azerbaijani customers savings to a variety of destinations on its extensive worldwide network.

Many destinations across Qatar Airways’ global network are part of the promotion with popular holiday spots in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, America and Australia available to explore. Fares start from AZN 520 in Economy Class.

These special fares are valid on bookings made between 9th and 15th May 2017 with passengers able to take advantage of long validity and travel between 16th August 2017 and 20th March 2018.

Bookings can be made by visiting any Qatar Airways’ sales office, appointed travel partners or http://www.qatarairways.com/az/az/offers/regional-promotion.page. Seats are limited and subject to availability and blackout dates apply. Blackout dates apply. Customers are advised to review Terms and Conditions at time of booking at qatarairways.com.

Sample fares, valid until 15 May:

Origin Destination Economy Class Fare (AZN) Baku Bangkok 1,005 AZN Baku Colombo 1,152 AZN Baku Maldives 1,152 AZN Baku Singapore 1,090 AZN Baku Tokyo 1,125 AZN

Qatar Airways has seen rapid growth in just 20 years of operation to the point where today it is flying a modern fleet of 199 aircraft to 146 key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, North America and South America.