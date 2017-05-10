Human rights’ protection a priority of Uzbekistan’s reform policy: FM

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 10

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has met with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein in Tashkent, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said May 10.

A delegation of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), led by Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, will stay in Uzbekistan on an official visit until May 12.

The aim of the visit is to discuss the current state of cooperation between Uzbekistan and OHCHR, as well as possible areas for future cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current state and prospects of relations between Uzbekistan and the UN and its institutions, including the OHCHR, and expressed their mutual interest in further development of cooperation within various formats.

Kamilov stated that protection of human rights is considered as one of priorities of the policy of reform and development in Uzbekistan.

To date, Uzbekistan has ratified 10 major UN human rights conventions, and the country regularly submits reports to relevant structures on fulfillment of its obligations in the human rights field.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the issues of international and regional agenda were also discussed during the meeting.

This is the first visit of Al Hussein to Central Asia since he became a UN high commissioner for human rights on September 1, 2014.