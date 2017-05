Baku 2017: Rhythmic gymnastics podium training kicks off (PHOTOS)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

The podium training of female athletes taking part in the rhythmic gymnastics competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 10.

Marina Durunda, Zhala Piriyeva and Zohra Aghamirova will represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.