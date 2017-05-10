Azercell to organize free online English language courses for journalists

Azercell Telecom LLC makes its next novelty. Thus, English language courses for journalists that have been conducted for 7 years will be taught online in order to better suit the media representatives and facilitate the participation of more journalists.

Please visit press@azercell.com to apply for the courses. Applications will be accepted from 10.05.17 to 13.05.17, and only the first 50 journalists will be credited to the courses.

After the diagnostic tests aimed to identify the level and knowledge, each journalist will start individual lessons which will last for 6 months. With this project Azercell will continue to support the journalists in upgrading their qualification and building international relations. Major objective of these courses is to help Azerbaijani journalists learn English and to facilitate their easy access to English sources.

Over 200 media representatives took part in specialized English language courses organized by Azercell during past 7 years. As a result, the journalists acquired grammar, speaking and writing skills in English. In addition, two media representatives who excelled in the courses each year were sent to Great Britain to further improve their language skills.

It should be mentioned that throughout its operation Azercell Telecom regularly organized interesting projects for media representatives. Azercell is the only mobile operator that has developed a special tariff pack for media representatives – Mediacell. The company has conducted numerous training events and projects aimed to upgrade the job skills of the journalists.

