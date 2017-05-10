Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the parliament of Jordan Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh May 10.

President Aliyev said Azerbaijan-Jordan relations are at a high level and cover different areas, stressing the importance of good cooperation in both political and economic fields.

The president recalled his visits to Jordan and the Jordanian King`s visits to Azerbaijan, pointing out good relationship with the King of Jordan.

President Aliyev emphasized the significance of the fact that the two countries always support each other in international organizations.

Saying that Azerbaijan is making great efforts towards strengthening Islamic solidarity, the president added that the best example to this is the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, which will start in Baku in two days.

President Aliyev hailed the fact that Jordan will participate in these Games with a large squad.

Praising the development of interparliamentary ties, the president expressed his confidence that the visit of Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh with a large parliamentary delegation will be a success and contribute to the development of bilateral relations, and that they will have fruitful discussions with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh extended the greetings of King of Jordan Abdullah II to President Aliyev.

“We are proud with the friendly relations and cooperation between our countries,” he said. “We believe that by using these relations we can make our positive contribution to regional and international processes.”

Hailing large-scale measures taken in Azerbaijan, he said great work being done in the country is followed with interest in Jordan.

They discussed the issues relating to the development of cooperation between the two countries in a variety of areas, including tourism, investment making, export and import, and security.

The president thanked for the greetings of the King of Jordan, and asked Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh to extend his greetings to Abdullah II.