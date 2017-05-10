Ilham Aliyev, first lady attend tree-planting campaign on occasion of Azerbaijani national leader`s birthday (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:07)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended a tree-planting campaign on the occasion of the 94th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev May 10.

The campaign took place in an area created by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources around Gala-Turkan highway.

The president and the first lady first viewed the stands highlighting information on the work done to improve the environmental situation in Azerbaijan.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Baghirov informed President Aliyev about green areas created from 2008 to 2017. Nearly 5,200,000 trees have been planted in the country in these years in accordance with President Aliyev's instructions and recommendations.

The areas where the trees are planted are equipped with drip irrigation system.

President Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members then planted trees in the area.

The president and first lady then posed for photographs together with the participants of the tree-planting campaign.