Turkish male, female handball teams beat rivals at Baku 2017

2017-05-10 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

Handball competitions among men and women continue as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

A match between national male teams of Turkey and Iraq was held in Group B on May 10. Despite the fact that the Iraqi handball players led the first half (19:17), Turkey won the game with a score of 35:33.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s national female handball team defeated its rival from Cameroon, 33:31.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports - 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.