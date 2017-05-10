Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation fully ready for Baku 2017: Sec Gen

2017-05-10 16:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is completely ready to host the Islamic Solidarity Games, AGF Secretary General Farid Gaibov said in an interview with Trend May 10.

“We have all the conditions and all the necessary equipment to host large events at the highest level,” he said.

Gaibov noted that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has extensive experience in holding international events, and guest reviews about the Federation’s work are always positive.

He reminded that last week Azerbaijan for the first time hosted a meeting of the Council of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), which is a major event in the international gymnastics calendar.

Following the Council meeting, the AGF received the highest praise from the meeting participants, according to him.

Gaibov further said that all the preparatory work in the National Gymnastics Arena has already been completed for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

He noted that rhythmic gymnastics was included in the Islamic Solidarity Games’ program for the first time at the proposal of the Azerbaijani organizing committee, and as a result, gymnasts from 12 countries have come to participate in the Games.

The AGF secretary general said the inclusion of gymnastics in the future Islamic Solidarity Games will be individually decided with each of the organizing country, based on their capacity and infrastructure.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will kick off May 12 and end May 22. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.