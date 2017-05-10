Turkish gymnasts hope for at least one medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Turkish national gymnastics team has great chances for winning medals in rhythmic gymnastics competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Aysin Erten, coach of the Turkish national gymnastics team, told Trend May 10.

"Three Turkish gymnasts Selen Bektas, Ecem Cankaya and Basak Nida Karaevli will perform in the competitions,” she said. “We expect our gymnasts to win at least one medal.”



Ertenadded that Azerbaijan is a special and fraternal country for Turkey.

"I sympathize with Azerbaijani gymnasts as head coach of Azerbaijani gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva has coached me before,” she said. “I would like to express gratitude for the conditions created here."

“We are very glad that the upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku and we have the opportunity to participate in the competitions as rhythmic gymnastics has been included in the program of the games for the first time,” she said. “As always everything is at the highest level in Baku.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports - 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.