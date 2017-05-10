Turkish minister pins high hopes for athletes at Baku 2017

2017-05-10 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish athletes have been preparing for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held in Baku, at the highest level, Turkey’s media outlets reported citing the country’s Minister of Youth and Sports Akif Cagatay Kılıc.

“Our athletes have been successfully performing in international competitions in recent years,” the minister said.

Kilic expressed confidence that Turkish athletes will successfully perform at the Baku 2017 Games as well.

The minister is expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.

The Turkish team, consisting of 339 athletes, will be the largest at the Baku 2017 Games.