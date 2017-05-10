Blast in eastern Turkey, 4 soldiers injured

2017-05-10 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

An improvised explosive device has been blown up in the Dogubayazit District of the Agri Province in eastern Turkey, said the website of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The blast left four servicemen of the Turkish armed forces injured. The soldiers have been hospitalized.

The explosion occurred while a car carrying soldiers was passing by the explosive device.

No other details have been reported as of now.