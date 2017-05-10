Uzbek president to visit China to mull bilateral relations

2017-05-10 19:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 10

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit China May 11-13 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, said the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry May 10.

During the visit, Mirziyoyev is expected to meet Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhang Dejiang and other officials of the country.

During these meetings, it is planned to discuss the state and prospects of Uzbek-Chinese bilateral relations, priority areas for strengthening and progressive development of long-term partnership between the two countries. The sides will also exchange views on the current regional and international issues.

The program of the visit also envisages Uzbek president’s meeting with representatives of leading Chinese companies and firms, where the sides will consider opportunities for joint implementation of mutually beneficial projects in Uzbekistan with the use of modern technologies.

Following the high level talks, it is planned to make a joint statement, and sign a number of intergovernmental, interdepartmental and other documents aimed at deepening of Uzbek-Chinese ties.

Meanwhile, businessmen from the two countries are expected to sign important trade, economic, investment and financial contracts and agreements.