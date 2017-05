Italy’s Leonardo presents its jet trainer in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2017-05-10 19:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Presentation of the M-346 jet trainer, produced by Italy’s Leonardo Aircraft Division, took place in one of the airbases of Azerbaijan’s Air Force, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The leadership of the Defence Ministry inspected the aircraft, after which a comprehensive briefing was given on the aircraft’s specifications.