President Aliyev, first lady attend ceremony dedicated to Heydar Aliyev’s 94th birth anniversary

2017-05-10 20:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 94th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and 13th anniversary of activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was held on May 10.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The head of state addressed the ceremony.

A video dedicated to activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was presented.