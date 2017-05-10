Uzbek coach talks inclusion of rhythmic gymnastics in Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Inclusion of rhythmic gymnastics in the Islamic Solidarity Games will contribute to development of this kind of sport in Asian, African and Arab countries, where it is not very popular yet, Sevara Karimova, coach of the Uzbek national gymnastics team, said in an interview with Trend.

“Rhythmic gymnastics competitions will be held for the first time as part of the Islamic Solidarity Games this year. This is beneficial for rhythmic gymnastics and gymnastics in general,” Karimova said.

She said three Uzbek gymnasts, Anastasiya Serdyukova, Sabina Tashkenbaeva and Nurinisso Usmanova, will participate in the competitions.

Karimova added that Azerbaijani gymnasts will be the main rivals of Uzbek gymnasts at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

“Azerbaijani gymnasts are very strong rivals,” Karimova said.

She said that besides Azerbaijan, Turkey has a strong gymnastics team.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.