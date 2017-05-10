Uzbekistan, China plan to sign deals worth $20B

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 10

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and China plan to sign about 100 contracts worth a total of $20 billion during the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Beijing, Asad Khojayev, head of press service of the Uzbek president, told reporters May 10.

The Uzbek leader will visit China on May 11-13 at the initiative of the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, meetings are planned with Xi Jinping, Premier of China’s State Council Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhang Dejiang and other officials.

The main issues of discussion will be the current state of bilateral relations in trade and investment. The sides will also touch upon a number of security issues and issues related to cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Khojayev noted that in general, relations with China are developing actively.

“The visit is timed to coincide with the ‘One Belt – One Way’ forum. This is a big forum held by China. It unites more than 100 states and international organizations. Heads of more than 40 countries come to this forum to discuss trade, economic, social and humanitarian issues. Uzbekistan plans to actively participate in the forum,” added Khojayev.

The ‘One Belt – One Way’ forum will be held in Beijing on May 14-15.