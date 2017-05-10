SGC, Turkish Stream to make Turkey big gas transiting country: expert

2017-05-10 21:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and Turkish Stream projects won’t be rivals if the demand in Central and Southern Europe grows, Valentin Zemlyansky, director for energy programs at the Center of World Economy and International Relations of the Ukraine National Academy of Sciences, told Trend May 10.

According to him, as the whole volume will be absorbed by the markets of Turkey and the EU, and given the decline in production in Europe, the demand will only grow.

“Today, Ukraine ensures the transit of a major volume of gas that goes to the EU. In case of implementation of the Nord Stream 2 and the Turkish Stream, the volumes that were sent through Ukraine will be reoriented to Turkey and Germany. Ukraine will lose the gas transit through its territory, but, this won’t affect the balance in the European market,” added Zemlyansky.

The expert noted that Turkey will strongly support the implementation of both projects, since both the SGC and the Turkish Stream are strengthening its position as the region’s biggest gas transiting country.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anahanum