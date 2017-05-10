Ilham Aliyev congratulates South Korean president-elect

2017-05-10 21:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President-elect of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.

“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your confident victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Korea,” said Ilham Aliyev in his letter.

“I attach particular importance to the overall development of bilateral and multilateral relations with the Republic of Korea,” President Aliyev noted.

“It is with great pleasure that I would like to emphasize that relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea have become multifaceted and dynamic in nature over the last years. Successful development of bilateral fruitful cooperation between our friendly countries, in particular in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, characterizes the 25 year-period of our diplomatic ties.”

“I believe that through joint efforts we will continue to strengthen and expand the existing friendly relations and cooperation between our countries in the best interests of our peoples,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“Please accept my best wishes for your robust health and happiness and for the lasting peace and prosperity of the friendly people of Korea,” President Aliyev added.