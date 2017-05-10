Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry showcases defense-related products at Istanbul fair

2017-05-10 21:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The 13th International Defense Industry Fair IDEF-2017 has been opened in Turkey’s Istanbul.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry is also represented at the exhibition, said the ministry in a message May 10.

According to the message, Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Minister Yavar Jamalov attended the opening of the exhibition.

The ministry participated in IDEF for the first time in 2009, presenting 29 items of defense-related products, and currently, the ministry showcases 260 samples of its products at the IDEF 2017.

A number of samples of new products of local production, presented for the first time at the Istanbul exhibition, which is attended by about 300 companies from 50 countries, aroused great interest.

As part of the exhibition, Jamalov met with Turkey’s National Defense Minister Fikri Isik and several heads of military-industrial companies.

Jamalov also met with the leadership of Defense Ministry and Defense Industry Ministry of Mongolia. During the meeting, discussions were held on the establishment of cooperation in the sphere of defense industry between the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and representatives of other law enforcement agencies also visited the stand of Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Minister at the IDEF 2017.

During the exhibition, which will last until May 12, Jamalov is expected to meet with heads of delegations participating in the exhibition.

The delegations will be informed about the third Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2018), which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2018.