Turkish Stream, SGC complement each other: expert

2017-05-10 21:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The Turkish Stream and Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) projects complement each other, Dmytro Marunych, co-chairman of Ukraine’s Energy Strategies Fund, told Trend May 10.

“Given the expected volume of supplies via the first leg of the Turkish Stream, the project’s implementation will have a positive impact on the realization of the Southern Gas Corridor,” he said.

Additional volumes of gas will help Turkey to aspire to the role of a regional hub, especially if the issues on construction of pipelines for further transportation from the Turkish border to the EU are resolved, according to him.

The South Caucasus Pipeline, Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) are parts of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement October 10, 2016 on implementation of the Turkish Stream project.