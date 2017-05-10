FIG technical delegate: Azerbaijan – favourite of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Technical delegate of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Gabriela Sousa Salvador says she is very happy that rhythmic gymnastics was for the first time included in the Islamic Solidarity Games’ program.

“This is the third time I visit Baku this year,” she told Trend, adding now she has come as a technical delegate for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

She noted that in Baku everything is always organized at the highest level and now all is ready in the National Gymnastics Arena for the start of the Games.

“The inclusion of rhythmic gymnastics in the program of the Islamic Solidarity Games will allow gymnasts from several countries performing and competing at a high level, and will lead to a big development of gymnastics in different parts of the world,” she said.

It is remarkable that the inclusion of rhythmic gymnastics happened at the Games in Azerbaijan, where the development of this sport is striking, according to Gabriela Sousa Salvador.

She noted that Azerbaijani gymnasts are obvious favorites of the competition.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.