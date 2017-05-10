Azerbaijan made breakthrough in sports: FIG technical delegate

2017-05-10 23:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan made a breakthrough in sports, Mario Vukoja, technical delegate of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), told Trend.

Azerbaijan excellently hosted the first-ever European Games and it is unlikely that any other country could have held them at the same level, according to him.

Vukoja noted that, although he arrived in Azerbaijan a few hours ago, he already sees that the level of organization of the Islamic Solidarity Games is no lower than that of the European Games.

“I believe Baku's National Gymnastics Arena is always ready for any competition and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has experience in the organization of both seminars and competitions,” he said.

Vukoja further noted that there is strong support for gymnastics from the Azerbaijani government and pointed to the good work of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

"The main thing here is the painstaking work that is being carried out with children. This means that in the future, results in artistic gymnastics will improve," he added.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.