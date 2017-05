Earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

2017-05-12 06:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Erzurum province in eastern Turkey, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

The quake occurred at a depth of 1.3 kilometers.

No damage or casualties have been reported.