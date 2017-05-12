Baku 2017: Rhythmic gymnastics, boxing, tennis competitions kick off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Competitions are continuing at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games. Men’s handball teams will have matches for 5th-6th and 7th-8th places.

Schedule:

09:00 - 10:35 Men’s Team 7th-8th Place Match 11:15 - 12:50 Men’s Team 5th-6th Place Match

Tennis competitions will start on the fifth day of the Games. Men’s and women’s preliminary group games will be held on May 12.

Schedule:

10:00 - 17:00 Men’s Team Preliminary Group A Men’s Team Preliminary Group B Women’s Team Preliminary Group A

Meanwhile, as part of the volleyball competitions, Qatar will face Algeria, and the Iranian team will face Saudi Arabians.

Schedule:

10:00 - 12:30 Men’s Team Group Match B1 (Qatar – Algeria) 12:30 - 15:00 Men’s Team Group Match B2 (Iran - Saudi Arabia)

Rhythmic gymnastics competitions will also start today, with women’s hoop and ball qualification events. Marina Durunda, Zhala Piriyeva and Zohra Aghamirova will represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.

Schedule:

12:00 - 14:00 Women’s Hoop Qualification Women’s Ball Qualification

Moreover, boxing competitions in four weight categories will start today. Javid Chalabiyev (60 kg), Tamerlan Abdullayev (69 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarli (75 kg) and Magomedrasul Medzhidov (+91 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.

Schedule:

12:00 - 15:15 Men’s Light (60 kg) Men’s Welter (69 kg) Men’s Middle (75 kg) Men’s Super Heavy (+91 kg)

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.