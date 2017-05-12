Jordan supports Azerbaijan's position in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Jordan in international events supports Azerbaijan's fair position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the solution of the conflict only on the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

He was addressing a meeting with a delegation headed by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the parliament of Jordan Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh.

Artur Rasizade said that Azerbaijan and Jordan cooperate in tourism, trade, culture, investment and other spheres.

Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh, in his turn, noted that Jordan attaches great importance to the relations with Azerbaijan and shows particular interest to cooperation with this most developed country in the region.