One more off Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist list

2017-05-12 10:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority has made changes to the list of persons subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism, said a report of the service posted on its website.

In accordance with the changes, Iraqi citizen Ata Abdoulaziz Rashid, who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Germany July 15, 2008, has been removed from the list.

This is the 12th change made to the list in 2017. The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.