Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-05-12 11:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku,Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 135 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 12.

Armenians were using grenade launchers as well as 60-mm and 82-mm mortars when shelling Azerbaijani positions.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli and Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Ijevan district, Voskevan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygedzor, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Garavalilar village and on nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Namirli, Sarijali, Javakhirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Veysalli and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.