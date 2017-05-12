Polish ambassador visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland Marek Calka visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. Having informed the honorable guest about the Higher School’s history, achievements, teaching and learning activities, international relations and recent developments, Elmar Gasimov said that one of the BHOS main objectives is to prepare competent national specialists, whose professional qualifications meet high-level requirements.

Speaking about growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in political, economic, social, cultural and scientific fields, the rector emphasized the importance to enhance long-term close partnership in the field of education within bilateral relations between two countries.

The Ambassador Marek Calka dwelled on the prospects of further developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in various spheres. He expressed his pleasure to visit a higher educational institution, which meets the highest international standards, and highly praised BHOS activities for, and success in, training of young specialists.

The ambassador also expressed his willingness to provide all necessary support and assistance to BHOS in establishing the Higher School cooperation with technical universities in Poland and developing joint educational projects.

At the end of the meeting, the Rector Elmar Gasimov presented the Ambassador of Poland in Azerbaijan Marek Calka with BHOS Honorable Guest diploma.