OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit South Caucasus in summer

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit the South Caucasus region in June or early July, said Richard Hoagland, the US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

He made the remarks in Washington at the conference entitled “The International Politics of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.