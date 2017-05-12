UNEC students, teachers in Int’l Exchange Program (PHOTO)

UNEC offers the opportunities of Student and Teacher Exchange Program with 12 universities of the Europe within the “Erasmus+” program funded by the European Commission and more than 40 higher education institutions of fraternal country Mevlana Exchange Program funded by the Turkish government in 2016/2017 academic year.

The number of the students who got the right to take part in the international exchange programs offered by UNEC has increased 6 times and the number of teachers 4 times within the last 4 years.

The current year, in general, 72 students of UNEC took a chance of benefitting in Exchange Programs. It is 4 times more than the indicator of 2013/2014 academic years. 28 of them were selected to study at Leicester University of Great Britain within the “Erasmus+” program, Babesh- bolyai University Romania, Anatolian and Middle- Eastern Universities of Turkey, CEFAM and Montpellier Universities of France, Vrije Amsterdam University of Netherland, Lodz University of Poland and the Mykolos Romeris University of Lithuania for a term or two.

For the first time, six students from Germany, Romania and Turkey studies at UNEC within the “Erasmus+” Program.

Six UNEC students participated in the Mevlana Exchange Program at the Universities of Gazi, Sakarya, Anatolia, Istanbul Aydin and Izmir Katib Chelebi of Turkey with the Scholarship offered by the Higher Education Council of Turkey. 6 of them are undergraduate and 1 is graduate students. At the same time, 1 student of the Istanbul University studied at UNEC within the Mevlana Exchange Program.

Twenty one Professors, teachers and academic staff members were invited to lecture and participate in the “Erasmus+” Exchange Program at the CEFAM University of France, Poznan University of Economics and Business of Poland, University of Anatolia of Turkey, the Babesh-bolyai University of Romania and Dunaujvaros University of Hungary. This is the highest indicator in UNEC’s experience.

Ten Professors, teachers and administrative staff of CEFAM and Montpellier Universities of France, the Poznan University of Economics and Business of Poland, Dunaujvaros University of Hungary and the Mykolos Romeris University of Lithuania participated in the exchange within the “Erasmus+” Program in the current year.

They joined UNEC’s teaching process actively by conducting a series of lectures and attending round- table discussions held by UNEC teachers and students. In general, within the recent ywo years, more than 20 employees from different countries of the Europe were on business at UNEC as “visiting professors” within the “Erasmus+” Exchange Program.

