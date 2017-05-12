UN praises Uzbekistan for human rights protection

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 12

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The measures being taken by Uzbekistan in the sphere of human rights protection are constructive, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said at a press conference in Tashkent city.

He noted that all the measures are being taken within the framework of international legislation and norms.

The UN high commissioner said that during his meetings with the leadership of justice, internal affairs ministries and the prosecutor general’s office of Uzbekistan, he was informed that another 125 regulatory documents and laws on human rights protection will be adopted in the country during this year.

He positively assessed his meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held May 10.

The UN high commissioner for human rights praised the strategy of actions on the development of Uzbekistan for 2017-2021 approved at the initiative of the country’s president.

The strategy includes combating corruption, strengthening civil society and media freedom, as well as reforming the law enforcement of Uzbekistan.