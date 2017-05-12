Baku 2017: Rhythmic gymnastics competitions kick off (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Rhythmic gymnastics competitions have started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Today, on May 12, gymnasts will perform in women’s hoop and ball qualification events.

Marina Durunda, Zhala Piriyeva and Zohra Aghamirova will represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.