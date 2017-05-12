Pakistan’s ties with Azerbaijan, Central Asia face no challenges

2017-05-12 12:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

A seminar entitled “Pakistan Relations with Central Asian Republics and Azerbaijan: Prospects and Challenges”, organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) was held in Islamabad, Pakistan, dawn.com reported.

It was noted at the seminar that Pakistan’s relations with Azerbaijan and Central Asian republics do not face any challenges.

The seminar was held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan, Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.

Present at the seminar Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizadeh told the participants that Azerbaijan re-gained its independence 25 years ago, and also was subjected to genocide, committed by Armenians in Khojaly town of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador also said that Pakistan was one of the first countries that recognized Azerbaijan’s independence and provided financial aid to the country.

Azerbaijan supports Pakistan in the Kashmir issue and says it should be resolved as per the resolution of the United Nations, he said, adding there is a strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Alizadeh noted that there are many opportunities to develop these relations further. He added that Pakistani citizens can now online obtain visas for visiting Azerbaijan.