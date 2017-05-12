Baku 2017: Boxing competitions start

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Boxing competitions within the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games have started in Baku.

The competitions, which involve athletes from 27 countries, are being held in Baku Crystal Hall.

On the first day of the competitions, boxers will compete in men’s 60 kg and men’s super heavyweight (+91 kg).

Magomedrasul Medzhidov (+91 kg) from Azerbaijani national team will be the first to enter the ring.

In the quarter-finals, Magomedrasul Medzhidov will face Kazakh boxer Nurlan Saparbay.

The finals of the boxing competitions will be held May 18.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.