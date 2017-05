OSCE Minsk Group interested to help solve Karabakh conflict

2017-05-12 13:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have common interests to help Azerbaijan and Armenia reach a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Richard Hoagland, the US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

He made the remarks in Washington at the conference entitled “The International Politics of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict.”