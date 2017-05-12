Azerbaijani handball team 5th place at Baku 2017

2017-05-12 13:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani men’s handball team gained victory over Morocco (31:25) as part of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, thus settling for the 5th place.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.