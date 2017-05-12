Azerbaijan’s world champ to face Turkish rival

2017-05-12 14:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

The world boxing champion Javid Chalabiyev (60 kg), representing Azerbaijan in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, will on May 14 face Turkish boxer Hakan Dogan in the quarter-finals, reads a message from the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

The Turkish boxer earned the right to face Chalabiyev, beating his rival from Guyana May 12.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place today, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.