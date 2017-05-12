Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts Marina Durunda and Zhala Piriyeva have reached the finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in women’s hoop and ball qualification events.

In the exercises with a hoop, Marina Durunda scored 16.750 points, and Zhala Piriyeva scored 16.300 points.

In the exercises with a ball, Durunda scored 16.200 points, while Piriyeva scored 16 points.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.