Azerbaijani minister to participate in China’s Belt and Road Forum

2017-05-12 14:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by the country’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev will leave for Beijing to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation to be held on May 14, the Azerbaijani economy ministry said in a message May 12.

According to the message, some 28 heads of state and government, investors, representatives of more than 60 international organizations are expected to attend the event.

A platform for communication, which will be of great importance for the international economy, will be created at the forum.

So far, the main elements of the Belt and Road initiative are the Silk Road Foundation and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.