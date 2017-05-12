Favorable offer from Azercell

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azercell Telecom LLC is launching next favorable campaign for subscribers. Starting from May 11th, Azercell subscribers can obtain 4G compatible LG Flex 2 phone for the monthly payment of AZN 45. In addition, they will receive LG watch as a gift. By obtaining this smartphone, the subscribers will also get free 5GB internet each month and favorable call terms (AZN 0.06/min). In order to benefit from the campaign, the customers are requested to visit Azercell Customer Services and choose one of the available offers.

Azercell will continue similar offers under 1001 Smartphone campaign during the summer.

