Turkey test-fires own long-range missile for the first time

2017-05-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkey successfully tested its long-range missile Bora, Turkish media outlets cited the country’s Defense Minister Fikri Isik.

Bora was launched in Turkey’s Sinop Province, he said, adding the missile fell onto its target in the Black Sea.

Turkey’s Roketsan has been implementing a program for the development of Bora missiles and a platform for its launch since 2009.