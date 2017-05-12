Iranians to pay $300M to go on 2017 annual Hajj

2017-05-12 15:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 12

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Eighty-six-thousand Iranians will have to pay a total of about $300 million (9.5 trillion rials, each USD at 32,439 rials) to go on the 2017 Muslim pilgrimage of Hajj to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Each Iranian can choose between commercial to express options for this trip which will fall in a price range of 90 to 130 million rials, the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization announced, IRNA news agency reported May 11.

Iran this year resumed the Hajj after a year of boycott that followed political tension with Riyadh.

The roughly $300 million counts only for what Iranian pilgrims pay for the travel and accommodation fare.