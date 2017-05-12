Baku 2017: Azerbaijani gymnasts leading in team standings

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The national team of Azerbaijan in rhythmic gymnastics, consisting of Marina Durunda, Zhala Piriyeva and Zohra Aghamirova, leads the team standings on the first day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The Azerbaijani team scored 65.250 points after two exercises.

The national team of Uzbekistan ranks second with 62.100 points and the Turkish team ranks third with 51.300 points.