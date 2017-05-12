Postage stamps dedicated to Baku 2017 released

2017-05-12 15:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azermarka LLC of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has issued 10,000 copies of postage stamps dedicated to the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the ministry told Trend.

The postage stamps featuring four kinds of sports (tennis, rhythmic gymnastics, boxing and football) are already in circulation, the ministry said.

The nominal value of the each postage stamp is 50 Azerbaijani qepik (about 30 US cents as of May 12).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place May 12, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 20 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.