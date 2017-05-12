Iran to deploy 260,000 of security officers on election day

2017-05-12

Tehran, Iran, May 12

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran will deploy 260,000 officers to ensure the security of the May 19 presidential election, Deputy Minister of Interior for Security Hossein Zolfaqari said.

Besides police forces, the Revolution Guards have also been put on standby as backup forces, he said, Tasnim news agency reported May 12.

On May 19 Iran will hold elections for presidency, city and village councils, and parliament (midterm round).

Zolfaqari also mentioned that “all military, intelligence, police, and judiciary organizations as well as the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting” are part of what he called the election security headquarters.

According to official reports, 63,500 polling booths will be set up to serve over 55 million potential voters on the election day.