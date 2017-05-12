Flawless win gets Azerbaijani boxer to quarter-finals of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s super-heavyweight boxer Magomedrasul Majidov (+91 kg) has today defeated Nurlan Saparbay of Kazakhstan 5:0 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, the opening ceremony of which will take place today, started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.