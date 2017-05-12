Azer Turk Bank's payment card transactions turnover up

2017-05-12 16:17 | www.trend.az | 1

According to the information given by the press service of Azer Turk Bank, during the first quarter of 2017 clients carried out about 185,000 transactions with plastic cards of the bank. Overall turnover of payment card transactions amounted to 31.5 million manats. This is 25 percent and 30 percent growth, in comparison with the first quarter of 2016.

Azer Turk Bank, a member of international payment systems of MasterCard and VISA, offers a wide range of services for the emission and use of plastic cards. The number of active plastic cards of the bank has reached 33,000, that is 34 percent more compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Seventy-five percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, operating in Azerbaijan since 1995, belong to the state.

More information about the bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.